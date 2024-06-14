DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran Hassan Khowaja on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures to prevent electricity theft and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eid-ul-Azha days.
The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officials from Sanghar and Tando Adam Tariq Jutt and Fazul ur Rehman Memon briefed the meeting about the steps taken for the prevention of electricity theft and recovery of outstanding dues.
Following the briefing, the DC directed the relevant authorities to implement reforms in the process of bill collection and improve electricity supply.
He also directed to register FIRs against defaulting consumers for recovery of dues.
DC said that cases should also be registered against those HESCO officials who were facilitating electricity theft and advised the Sub Divisional Officer (SDOs) to coordinate with the prosecution rather than hiring a private lawyer for stronger cases and effective recovery of dues.
Deputy District Public Prosecutor Sanghar Sardar Azam provided a detailed briefing on the legal complexities. Assistant commissioners from all talukas and other relevant officers were also present at the meeting.
