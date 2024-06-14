Open Menu

DC Sanghar Reviews Measures Against Electricity Theft, Power Supply Arrangements On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran Hassan Khowaja on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures to prevent electricity theft and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eid-ul-Azha days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran Hassan Khowaja on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures to prevent electricity theft and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officials from Sanghar and Tando Adam Tariq Jutt and Fazul ur Rehman Memon briefed the meeting about the steps taken for the prevention of electricity theft and recovery of outstanding dues.

Following the briefing, the DC directed the relevant authorities to implement reforms in the process of bill collection and improve electricity supply.

He also directed to register FIRs against defaulting consumers for recovery of dues.

DC said that cases should also be registered against those HESCO officials who were facilitating electricity theft and advised the Sub Divisional Officer (SDOs) to coordinate with the prosecution rather than hiring a private lawyer for stronger cases and effective recovery of dues.

Deputy District Public Prosecutor Sanghar Sardar Azam provided a detailed briefing on the legal complexities. Assistant commissioners from all talukas and other relevant officers were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Sanghar Tando Adam All From

Recent Stories

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at ..

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH

37 seconds ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financia ..

Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker

39 seconds ago
 MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropo ..

MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to co ..

Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza

9 minutes ago
 World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digi ..

Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza

9 minutes ago
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Ei ..

DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha

9 minutes ago
 LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

36 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

21 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

21 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

21 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan