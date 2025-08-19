DC Sanghar Stresses Collective Efforts To Eradicate Polio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Sarah Javed on Tuesday said that polio was a crippling disease that must be eradicated at all costs. She emphasized that ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the future generations requires joint efforts from all segments of society.
She stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign scheduled to run from September 1 to 7.
She directed the health department officials to make proper arrangements to maintain the vaccine cold chain in the hot weather and ensure strict implementation of the micro plan.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali informed the meeting that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to administer polio drops to 500,105 children under the age of five across the district. He added that dedicated teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children.
The meeting was also attended by Civil Surgeon Dr Aftab Azam Sirewal, District education Officer Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, assistant commissioners of all talukas, Additional District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Farooq, WHO representative Dr Bilal and other relevant officials.
