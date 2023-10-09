Open Menu

DC Sanghar To Control Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

DC Sanghar to control price hike

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khawaja on Monday expressed his commitment to provide relief to the general public and take strict action against traders responsible for increasing the prices of necessary food items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khawaja on Monday expressed his commitment to provide relief to the general public and take strict action against traders responsible for increasing the prices of necessary food items.

He made these remarks during a meeting held at his office, which was attended by officials from the Department of supply and Prices, including Assistant Director Syed Sajjad Shabbir, Focal Person Abdul Hafeez and others. The meeting focused on determining the prices of all essential items and directing shopkeepers to display these rate lists prominently so that consumers could make their purchases accordingly.

According to the new price list, Chakki flour (Atta) was fixed at 140 rupees per kg, while milling’s flour was set at 125 rupees per kg and milk was priced at 160 rupees per liter.

Deputy Commissioner Khawaja, on the occasion, appealed to the public to verify the price list and report if they witnessed any violations by traders so that legal actions could be taken against those involved in price hiking.

