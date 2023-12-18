DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has directed to run the anti-polio campaign effectively in the district and said that children are the future of the country and it is our prime responsibility to provide them with a healthy future

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has directed to run the anti-polio campaign effectively in the district and said that children are the future of the country and it is our prime responsibility to provide them with a healthy future.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday regarding the anti-polio campaign. The campaign in Sanghar district will continue from 8th to 14th January 2024. During the campaign, a target of over 488 thousand children under 5 years of age has been set for vaccination, while 1327 teams have been formed for this.

The deputy commissioner directed officers of the health department to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the effective supervision of the anti-polio campaign and to ensure full implementation of the micro-plan. The meeting was attended by officers of the health department along with the additional director of social welfare Sanghar Muslim Farooq and district education officer Sarwar Rajput.