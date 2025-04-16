DC Sanghar Urges For Concrete Steps To Improve Education Sector
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting of education department officials was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed, to review and discuss the improvement of the education system, school performance and attendance of students and teachers.
The meeting was attended by district and tehsil-level officers, who presented various suggestions to enhance the quality of education.
Deputy Commissioner directed education officials to take strict measures for improving the education sector and to formulate policies based on ground realities. District Education Officer Sarwar Rajput briefed the participants on the number of teaching and non-teaching staff, schools and enrolled students.
District Focal Person of the Reform Support Unit Mumtaz Dero gave a detailed briefing on the facilities being provided to students in schools.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed Chief Monitoring Officer Roshan Ali Kumbhar to further strengthen the monitoring system and submit reports on absent teachers to both the education department and the Deputy Commissioner’s office, so that appropriate action could be taken.
She emphasized that the Sindh government was allocating more resources for students in public schools compared to other provinces, and therefore, the outcomes should also reflect better performance.
She further instructed that a comprehensive report detailing the facilities provided to the education department be submitted to her office in the next meeting.
All taluka education officers were also present at the meeting.
