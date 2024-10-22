DC Sanghar urges for enhanced anti-polio efforts after revealing positive case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A meeting of representatives from all social organizations operating in district Sanghar was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over the recent detection of a polio case in the district, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and increased efforts to combat polio.

He highlighted that in addition to the district administration and the health department, workers of social organizations would also be integrated into the campaign to ensure effective supervision and safeguard the health of future generations.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Director Population Welfare Saima Khan, Taluka Health Officer Abdul Latif Shah and other representatives from social organizations, who pledged their full cooperation with the district administration in the anti-polio campaign.