Open Menu

DC Sanghar Urges For Enhanced Anti-polio Efforts After Revealing Positive Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC Sanghar urges for enhanced anti-polio efforts after revealing positive case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A meeting of representatives from all social organizations operating in district Sanghar was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over the recent detection of a polio case in the district, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and increased efforts to combat polio.

He highlighted that in addition to the district administration and the health department, workers of social organizations would also be integrated into the campaign to ensure effective supervision and safeguard the health of future generations.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Director Population Welfare Saima Khan, Taluka Health Officer Abdul Latif Shah and other representatives from social organizations, who pledged their full cooperation with the district administration in the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Population Welfare Sanghar Saima Khan All From

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

1 hour ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

1 hour ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

1 hour ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

3 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

19 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan