DC Sanghar Urges Traders To Avoid Hoarding & Follow Fixed Prices During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja while issuing a notification of the prices of essential food items, appealed to all traders to avoid hoarding and black-market practices during the holy month of Ramazan.

He urged the importance of adhering to the fixed price list, which was agreed upon during a meeting with the district administration.

Dr. Khuwaja directed the assistant commissioners to visit local markets daily during Ramazan to ensure the implementation of the price list.

He directed that fines should be imposed on shopkeepers who do not comply with the official rates, making them responsible for following the government-mandated pricing.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the public to check the price list issued by his office before shopping. He urged consumers to report any shopkeepers charging more than the specified prices to the assistant commissioners office, so that necessary actions could be taken against those involved in overcharging.

