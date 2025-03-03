DC Sanghar Urges Traders To Avoid Hoarding & Follow Fixed Prices During Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja while issuing a notification of the prices of essential food items, appealed to all traders to avoid hoarding and black-market practices during the holy month of Ramazan.
He urged the importance of adhering to the fixed price list, which was agreed upon during a meeting with the district administration.
Dr. Khuwaja directed the assistant commissioners to visit local markets daily during Ramazan to ensure the implementation of the price list.
He directed that fines should be imposed on shopkeepers who do not comply with the official rates, making them responsible for following the government-mandated pricing.
The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the public to check the price list issued by his office before shopping. He urged consumers to report any shopkeepers charging more than the specified prices to the assistant commissioners office, so that necessary actions could be taken against those involved in overcharging.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China's Two Sessions set to boost Pak-China ties & economic growth6 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges traders to avoid hoarding & follow fixed prices during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Milestone: Rs. 209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs7 minutes ago
-
"Cheap Tandoor Project" inaugurated during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes7 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DLC's meeting17 minutes ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202517 minutes ago
-
AC Qasimabad conducts surprise operation to check prices17 minutes ago
-
Ramazan price crackdown: 51 sellers arrested, 3 shops sealed in ICT37 minutes ago
-
Ramazan food safety crackdown: IFA inspects 26 outlets, warns violators1 hour ago
-
Drug trafficker held1 hour ago
-
NHA extends deadline for Toll Plaza management bidding1 hour ago