DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overloading transport

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Khawaja Thursday expressed his indignation over the transporters for not reducing the fares after the drop of petrol prices and overcrowding passengers in public transport.

He conveyed these concerns during a meeting with district transporters held at his office on Thursday.

Dr. Khawaja emphasized the need to comply with the Supreme Court's orders to reduce fares and said that action would be taken in any case of non-compliance.

He urged transporters to cooperate with local authorities, set reasonable fares and in case of overcharging passengers, penalties would be imposed.

He directed all assistant commissioners to ensure immediate implementation of the fare reduction notification, besides instructed the secretary of transport to oversee public transport and ensure their fitness, while transporters would be penalized if found exceeding passenger limits.

DC Sanghar appealed to the public to report overcharging and the sale of essential items at prices higher than the fixed rates to the offices of relevant assistant commissioners for possible legal actions.

He also directed traffic police to discourage the practice of overloading passengers on the roofs of vehicles and penalize transporters for such violations.

Dr. Imran Khawaja advised assistant commissioners to relocate LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) shops from residential areas to prevent potential accidents.

He instructed transporters to immediately remove LPG and LNG (liquefied natural gas) cylinders from public transport, especially school vans and buses, or else the district administration would take the initiative to remove them.

He said that fare banners should be displayed at all bus stations so that people could get relief.