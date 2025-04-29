DC says Auto bhan road project will develop like Shahrah-e-Faisal model

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has said that Auto Bhan was one of the city’s key roads, and construction work on a 7.2-kilometer stretch was currently underway. He made these remarks late at night while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said that the first phase of the project had been completed. However, during the commencement of the second phase, authorities discovered several illegally constructed ground-plus-four and ground-plus-six plazas. The owners of these buildings had no legal ownership documents for the land.

The Deputy Commissioner added that these unauthorized plazas were built on road space and were now being demolished using heavy machinery in accordance with a decision from the Sindh Anti-Encroachment Tribunal.

He emphasized that the Auto Bhan Road development was a flagship project for Hyderabad and a top priority for the Sindh government. DC Memon also mentioned that Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and other senior officials were actively supervising the project to ensure timely completion.

According to DC Memon, the road was being developed along the lines of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, and authorities were committed to preventing re-encroachment in cleared areas.

He further assured that two phases of the road project will be completed by June 30, 2025, and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law as its top responsibility.