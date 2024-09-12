DC Says Bus Stand To Be Modernised
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu has said general bus stand would be upgraded to convert it as one of the the best bus terminals in south Punjab.
He said all transport companies have been given an ultimatum to provide top-class waiting areas, restrooms, and other essential facilities for passengers.
During a surprise visit to the bus stand, the DC reviewed the current state of the facility. Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar provided a detailed briefing on the planned upgrades.
DC Waseem Sindhu said an indiscriminate crackdown on illegal bus and wagon stands was ongoing throughout the city. He said suitable locations within the general bus stand were being allocated for all transport companies to establish their terminals, aiming to provide maximum relief to passengers.
Transport companies will comply with the new standards, ensuring a clean and safe environment at the terminal, contributing to the government's broader vision for urban development, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB to develop app & software for PEF, agreement signed2 minutes ago
-
Nation pays heartfelt tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Punjab, CDA collaborate to address Islamabad's water shortage2 minutes ago
-
Girls outshine boys in BISE Peshawar intermediate results2 minutes ago
-
Petroleum prices reduced by Rs 47.54 per litre since May: NA told22 minutes ago
-
Fake milk supply gang busted, 3 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for students32 minutes ago
-
Manwar Khan's family to construct new Police Station building in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
Rs320m allocated for third phase of Drug Free Peshawar: Finance Advisor32 minutes ago
-
Governor signs summary of appointments for Advisor, Special Assistants32 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Sajida Tarar listens to people's complaints32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, gutka42 minutes ago