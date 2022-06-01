UrduPoint.com

DC Says Ghee To Be Sold In Less Price In District

Published June 01, 2022

The administration has launched an initiative for provision of ghee to consumers on less price in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The administration has launched an initiative for provision of ghee to consumers on less price in the district.

In this regard, 54,527 packets of 1-kg ghee would be available for Rs 25 per packet less price at 65 fair price shops.

In a meeting held with representatives of the ghee manufacturing association, Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf said here Wednesday that a policy was being formulated for the sale of ghee at less price.

The district officer industries said that a software was being developed for online registration of consumers at fair price shops. One registered consumer would be able to purchase 4kg ghee on less price in a month, he added.

