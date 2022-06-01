DC says ghee to be sold in less price in district

The administration has launched an initiative for provision of ghee to consumers on less price in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The administration has launched an initiative for provision of ghee to consumers on less price in the district.

In this regard, 54,527 packets of 1-kg ghee would be available for Rs 25 per packet less price at 65 fair price shops.

In a meeting held with representatives of the ghee manufacturing association, Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf said here Wednesday that a policy was being formulated for the sale of ghee at less price.

The district officer industries said that a software was being developed for online registration of consumers at fair price shops. One registered consumer would be able to purchase 4kg ghee on less price in a month, he added.