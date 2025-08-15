DC SBA Directs Traders To Adopt Eco-friendly Alternatives
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani regarding the prevention of the sale and use of plastic bags in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Sindh Government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, sale and use of plastic bags. He further stated that under the directives of the Sindh Government, a complete ban has been enforced across the district on the manufacturing, purchase, sale and use of plastic bags to eliminate environmental pollution and protect public health.
The Deputy Commissioner directed traders that all shopkeepers, commercial centers and markets should immediately stop the purchase and use of plastic bags and switch to eco-friendly alternatives.
He added that by 30 August, all wholesalers and shopkeepers must cease the sale and use of plastic bags, otherwise, fines and legal action will be taken against violators.
During the meeting, Regional In-charge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Muhammad Rind briefed participants about the environmental hazards of plastic and the importance of public cooperation in successfully implementing the ban.
The meeting was attended by Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Town Chairman Syed Atif Zaidi and Muhammad Hayat Kakepota, President Chamber of Commerce Dr. Muhammad Ayub and others.
