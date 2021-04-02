DC seals 11 shops opened on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial Friday visited the downtown areas of Bahawalpur to monitor the situation of coronavirus SOPs.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema. Deputy Commissioner took action on the violation of coronavirus SOPs and sealed 11 shops that were open on Friday.

As many as 10 people were arrested for not following COVID-19 protocols.

Deputy Commissioner directed shopkeepers to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday and only specific shops can be opened on these days including bakeries, pharmacies, vegetable shops and grocery shops. He also asked shopkeepers not to serve any customers who enter their shops without the mask. He urged them to use hand sanitisers and maintain social distance.