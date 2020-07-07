UrduPoint.com
DC Seals 3 Markets Violating Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC seals 3 markets violating Corona SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :In the wake of surge in the cases of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has ordered to seal three main markets of the city where coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being violated.

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, Cloth Market, Gur Market and Gol Chakra Bazar would be sealed from July 8, 2020 to July 10, 2020 in the larger public interest and to prevent further spread of coronavirus

