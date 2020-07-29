DC seals cold store for hoarding huge quantity of tomato

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi sealed a cold storage for hoarding huge quantity of tomatoes, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, In order to keep check on availability of vegetables in city, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inspected different warehouse and cold storage.

During inspection, he found huge quantity of tomato, at Naveed Cold Storage, Agha Zaheer sealed the cold-store. Sherazi stated that nobody would be allowed to create artificial shortage of commodities. On this occasion, officials of district administration were also present.