UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Seals Cold Store For Hoarding Huge Quantity Of Tomato

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

DC seals cold store for hoarding huge quantity of tomato

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi sealed a cold storage for hoarding huge quantity of tomatoes, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, In order to keep check on availability of vegetables in city, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inspected different warehouse and cold storage.

During inspection, he found huge quantity of tomato, at Naveed Cold Storage, Agha Zaheer sealed the cold-store. Sherazi stated that nobody would be allowed to create artificial shortage of commodities. On this occasion, officials of district administration were also present.

Related Topics

Shortage Khanewal Tomatoes

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

38 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.