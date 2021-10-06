DC seals four Cash & Carry stores on violation of prices fixed by administration

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali sealed four Cash and Carry Stores here on Wednesday on violation of the prices fixed by the city administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali sealed four Cash and Carry Stores here on Wednesday on violation of the prices fixed by the city administration.

The DC visited different Cash and Carry stores, general stores and shops of fruits and vegetables in Westridge and Peshawar Road areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The DC during his visit also checked quality of various food items. The officers of Rawalpindi district administration were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the orders of the government at all costs and no one should be allowed to indulge in profiteering.

He said, the administration had decided to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and the shops of the profiteers would not only be sealed but, the shopkeepers would also be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, a Commissioner office spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that the supply system of food items is closely being monitored to control the prices and action in accordance with the law is also being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that the administration received nearly 8000 complaints during last week of September through Qeemat App which were responded immediately.

128 profiteers were arrested in Rawalpindi district while fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million were imposed besides registration of 92 FIRs against the rules violators during the period.

He said that 55 price magistrates were actively discharging their duties in Rawalpindi and all price magistrates had been directed to increase field visits to review the prices of food items.

He said that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in the entire division were also visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process and efforts were also underway to ensure price stability particularly of daily use items.

The Commissioner said that market committees of wholesale markets and fruit and vegetable markets had also been activated so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

/395