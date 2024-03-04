DC seals shopping plaza for causing traffic issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer has sealed a shopping plaza after taking notice on repeated complaints regarding traffic blockage at Old Khanewal road here on Monday.

Taking action on the increasing number of complaints regarding traffic blockage at Old Khanewal road, the DC Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer visited the site on Monday and ordered to seal the Chase Up Shopping Plaza with immediate effect. He directed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Zahid Akraam and Municipal Corporation to check building laws and map of the plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the shopping plaza would remain sealed till fixation of special parking place and comprehensive traffic management plan by the plaza administration. He also ordered officers concerned to check parking areas of all commercial buildings of the Old Khanewal road.

He said that anyone’s personal business would not be allowed to trouble public lives and cause hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow. He asked MDA and Municipal Corporation authorities to ensure traffic management plan on the road.