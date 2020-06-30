DC seals three buildings over violation of SOPs

District administration Peshawar Monday sealed three commercial buildings in Karkhano Market, Hayatabad over continuous violation of corona preventive standing operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed three commercial buildings in Karkhano Market, Hayatabad over continuous violation of corona preventive standing operating procedures (SOPs).

The buildings are including SS Plaza, Royal Plaza and United Plaza said a news release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Nauman Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) visited the market and sealed these buildings.

Similarly, AC (Shah Alam), Dr, Ihtesham-ul-Haq also sealed two plazas for continuous violation of the SOPs while AAC Kashif Jan arrested the managers of Jalil Kabab and Toray Kabab on Jinnah Park Road over violation of the SOPs and serving food to people within the premises of the restaurants.

Other officers of the district administration have also arrested several persons over continuous violation of SOPs in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that shops in the sealed buildings were continuously violating SOPs and despite several notices, they were not using safety masks that prompted district administration to seal these buildings.

He urged upon the trading community and general public to extend support to administration in the implementation of SOPs and avoid making crowds, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.