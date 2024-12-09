DC seals units causing smog

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Monday sealed various units that are causing smog in the city.

During the visit under vision of Punjab Chief Minister’s “Pollution Free Punjab”, DC sealed two units on Mubarak Shah road for violation environmental laws.

He also directed the concerned authorities to adopt zero tolerance policy in that regard.

APP/mud/378