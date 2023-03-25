UrduPoint.com

DC, Sector Commander Visit Rain Affected Areas To Examine Damages

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 08:56 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib along with Sector Commander South paid an emergency visit to the areas affected by the recent heavy rains.

The visiting officers examined the areas where the communication roads and bridges have been damaged and ordered the departments concerned to restore them.

The Tank had received heavy downpours and several areas have been cut off from the Tank city.

The officers also issued instructions to assess the damages and start relief operations in the affected areas.

On the occasion, Sector Commander South Brigadier Sohail Bajwa, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, DPO Waqar Ahmed, Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Umar and Assistant Commissioner Aminullah visited village Barakhel, village Kot Allah Dad, Bypass and village Abi Zar.

During these visits, the high officials of the civil and Pakistan Army issued orders to speed up the relief work through heavy machinery for the immediate restoration of bridges and roads in the rain-affected areas so that the connection with Tank city could be restored.

