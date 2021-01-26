DC seek suggestions for better graveyards

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kashmore- Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani on Tuesday sought suggestions from the masses to better the condition of graveyards situated in their respective areas.

In this context, the deputy commissioner appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration in order to rid the graveyards of encroachments and land mafia.

The administration of all the Talukas ordered to conduct a survey of the graveyards for their restoration which will be completed in supervision of DO Planning.

He said that millions of rupees are being provided to the District Kashmore for amending boundary walls, funeral yards, drainage system and lights in the graveyards.