Open Menu

DC Seeks ‘Admit The Child’ Data From Private Schools For Deserving Students

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 07:18 PM

DC seeks ‘Admit the Child’ data from private schools for deserving students

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday ordered officials concerned to seek data from private schools and submit to him to see whether they were honoring the agreement under which they were required to admit 10 deserving children in their schools

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday ordered officials concerned to seek data from private schools and submit to him to see whether they were honoring the agreement under which they were required to admit 10 deserving children in their schools

under ‘Admit the Child’ programme.

The Punjab government was pursuing the policy of right to education to every child, and,

under the MoU signed with the private schools representatives, each private school was

bound to give admission to 10 deserving children, the DC said while presiding over a

meeting of District Schools Council here on Monday.

Bukhari also ordered district officials of the education department to submit details of children

who attend schools without breakfast.

The data was sought with a view to assess needs of the children and meet them under

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s revolutionary nutritional programme for school children.

He said that monitoring of government schools would begin with the resumption of

educational activities there.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

12 seconds ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

9 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

9 minutes ago
 PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to at ..

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

14 seconds ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

12 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

12 minutes ago
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

15 seconds ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
 Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin ra ..

Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters

3 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 bn

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan