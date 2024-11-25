DC seeks ‘Admit the Child’ data from private schools for deserving students

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday ordered officials concerned to seek data from private schools and submit to him to see whether they were honoring the agreement under which they were required to admit 10 deserving children in their schools

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday ordered officials concerned to seek data from private schools and submit to him to see whether they were honoring the agreement under which they were required to admit 10 deserving children in their schools

under ‘Admit the Child’ programme.

The Punjab government was pursuing the policy of right to education to every child, and,

under the MoU signed with the private schools representatives, each private school was

bound to give admission to 10 deserving children, the DC said while presiding over a

meeting of District Schools Council here on Monday.

Bukhari also ordered district officials of the education department to submit details of children

who attend schools without breakfast.

The data was sought with a view to assess needs of the children and meet them under

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s revolutionary nutritional programme for school children.

He said that monitoring of government schools would begin with the resumption of

educational activities there.