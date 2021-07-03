DC seeks applications for approval of animal hides collection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Saturday sought application by organizations and individuals for getting approval to collect hides of sacrificial animals till July 10.

On the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here, the applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained and that the collection of hides byan organization or person without prior approval will be treated as an offence and will be dealt in accordance with the law.

The interested applicants have been directed to attach copies of the national identity card, registration number of the organization and a copy of the approval letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner office in the last year 2020 for the collection of hides. However, an affidavit of having no connection with banned outfit organizations on a stamp paper of Rs 50 would also be submitted with the application, DC office sources added.