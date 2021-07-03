UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Seeks Applications For Approval Of Animal Hides Collection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

DC seeks applications for approval of animal hides collection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Saturday sought application by organizations and individuals for getting approval to collect hides of sacrificial animals till July 10.

On the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here, the applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained and that the collection of hides byan organization or person without prior approval will be treated as an offence and will be dealt in accordance with the law.

The interested applicants have been directed to attach copies of the national identity card, registration number of the organization and a copy of the approval letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner office in the last year 2020 for the collection of hides. However, an affidavit of having no connection with banned outfit organizations on a stamp paper of Rs 50 would also be submitted with the application, DC office sources added.

Related Topics

July 2020

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

26 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

50 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

1 hour ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.