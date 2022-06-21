UrduPoint.com

DC Seeks Applications For Approval Of Animal Hides Collection

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DC seeks applications for approval of animal hides collection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto sought applications till June 28 from individuals and organizations for getting approval to collect hides of sacrificial animals.

According to the notification issued by deputy commissioner office here on Tuesday, the applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained and that the collection of hides by an organization or person without prior approval will be treated as an offence and will be dealt in accordance with the law.

The interested applicants have been directed to attach copies of the national identity card, stamp paper and a copy of the approval letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner office in the last year 2021 for the collection of hides.

The DC Muhammad Tahir Watto said that banned outfits would not be allowed to collect animal hides otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

