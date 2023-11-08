Open Menu

DC Seeks Employees’ List For Deployment As Polling Staff In Feb 8 General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 06:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer Wednesday presided over a coordination meeting of district administration and local election officials and ordered departments to provide list of employees for their deployment as polling staff to perform duty during Feb 8, 2024 general elections.

Constitution holds district administrations bound to play supportive role in holding general elections and administration would provide full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), DC said, according to an official news release issued here.

District Election Officer-1 Multan Ghulam Abbas gave a detailed briefing on the elections arrangements.

DC said that administration would come up with a plan to set up polling stations and deploy staff for the election duty as per orders of ECP.

Rizwan Qadeer said that all resources would be utilized to hold elections.

Departments also gave briefing in the meeting regarding the polling plan.

