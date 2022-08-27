UrduPoint.com

DC Seeks Flood Victims' Cooperation In Shifting Them To Relief Camps

Published August 27, 2022

DC seeks flood victims' cooperation in shifting them to relief camps

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Saturday appealed the flood affected people to cooperate with the rescue teams and shift their families to the flood relief camps.

In a video message delivered to give update about flood situation, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was one the common challenges for rescue teams to convince and shift the flood affected people to flood relief camps as they were not ready to leave their houses.

He said not leaving the homes could be proved disastrous as most of the houses became rotten due to floodwater, urging the people not to resist and follow the directions of rescue teams who approached them through boats, vehicles or helicopter.

He said all the facilities including food, shelter and medicines were being provided to the flood victims at flood relief camps. The Deputy Commissioner said that all the victims would be sent back to their areas as soon as the situation becomes better.

He said a control room has also been established and people could contact it on telephone at 0966-9280116 to share any information.

Moreover, he requested the citizens to share complete information through social media or telephonically so that the action could be taken immediately without wasting any time. The incomplete information about any stranded family creates difficulties for the rescuers in locating them.

He said the Dera Ismail Khan faced a challenging situation on Friday as the rain-induced floodwater surrounded the city from all the sides and destroyed many villages in all the tehsils of the district.

The DC said accessing the stranded people was another major challenge in relief activities as the people cut off different roads for water diversions. Which, he said, created problem for the administration to access the stranded people as the helicopter could not be used due to rainy weather conditions.

Today, he said, the weather become clear and the helicopter was being used in rescue and relief operations where it is necessary.

The DC said a special pamphlet was being designed for guidance of Kachi Abadis' people to inform them that which area was in danger zone and where the people have to move. These directions would also be posted on the official pages of the administration at social media.

He said that several philanthropists were making contact with the administration for contributing their share in rescue and relief operations. A coordination meeting would be held in this regard within a couple of days to ensure the relief of people in coordinated manner, he daid and added that all the politicians, Pak-army, district administration and other the relevant departments were making efforts for rescue and relief operation which was continued 24/7.

He said that all the available resources were being utilized to access and rescue the people. The devastations of this flood were much more than the flood of 2010, he expressed. However, he said, we all would come out of this challenge with coordinated efforts.

