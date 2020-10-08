DC seeks legal opinion for resolving Hyderabad public transport issues

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has sought legal opinion from the Sindh Secretary Transport and Mass Transit System for issuance of permissions for pick and drop facilities for the public transport

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has sought legal opinion from the Sindh Secretary Transport and Mass Transit System for issuance of permissions for pick and drop facilities for the public transport.

In a letter dated October 7 which was addressed to the secretary, Soomro pointed out that currently the district had only one approved bus stand functioning called Badin Stop. The other stand, Baldia Bus Stop, remained in-operational since 2014 due to the security concerns of the Central Prison Hyderabad.

He stated that in a 2004 judgment the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Bench had declared that only 2 legally authorized bus stands existed in Hyderabad including the Badin and Baldia stops. The court had ordered the district police to ensure that no other transport stop functioned in the district.

"Since 2004, the city has expanded considerably, and so has the needs and modes of urban transport. Consequently, it calls for drastic policy reconsideration in sync with the modern tools of mobility," the DC wrote.

Soomro also apprised the Secretary that Regional Transport Authority Hyderabad's Secretary had requested his office to grant provisional permission for pick and drop facility under Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules 240 and 241.

The rule 240 states that "no stage carriage should be halted in an urban area for more than 5 minutes consecutively for taking up or setting down of passengers or at any time during the course of a run except at stand". The rule 241 pertains to authorizing a bus stop by the district magistrate or a stand by the RTA.

The DC in the letter requested the provincial secretary to provide a categorical and considered legal opinion in consultation with the Sindh Law Department over the issue in question.

"Can this office issue provisional permission for pick and drop facility on designated routes or not?" he questioned. He further asked the Secretary to explain would such an approval be in consonance with the SHC's order.

"Pick and drop permissions are an essential prerequisite if modern modes of mobility are to be introduced for intra city and inter city commute," he observed, asking if the permission in question would be legal.

According to an official source, the DC Hyderabad had written a similar letter to the Secretary on September 16 but the letter's reply was ambiguous.

In contrast to the facts narrated in the letter, the district administration itself had identified 10 illegal transport stands which were currently operating in different areas of Hyderabad.