UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Seeks Legal Opinion For Resolving Hyderabad Public Transport Issues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

DC seeks legal opinion for resolving Hyderabad public transport issues

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has sought legal opinion from the Sindh Secretary Transport and Mass Transit System for issuance of permissions for pick and drop facilities for the public transport

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has sought legal opinion from the Sindh Secretary Transport and Mass Transit System for issuance of permissions for pick and drop facilities for the public transport.

In a letter dated October 7 which was addressed to the secretary, Soomro pointed out that currently the district had only one approved bus stand functioning called Badin Stop. The other stand, Baldia Bus Stop, remained in-operational since 2014 due to the security concerns of the Central Prison Hyderabad.

He stated that in a 2004 judgment the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Bench had declared that only 2 legally authorized bus stands existed in Hyderabad including the Badin and Baldia stops. The court had ordered the district police to ensure that no other transport stop functioned in the district.

"Since 2004, the city has expanded considerably, and so has the needs and modes of urban transport. Consequently, it calls for drastic policy reconsideration in sync with the modern tools of mobility," the DC wrote.

Soomro also apprised the Secretary that Regional Transport Authority Hyderabad's Secretary had requested his office to grant provisional permission for pick and drop facility under Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules 240 and 241.

The rule 240 states that "no stage carriage should be halted in an urban area for more than 5 minutes consecutively for taking up or setting down of passengers or at any time during the course of a run except at stand". The rule 241 pertains to authorizing a bus stop by the district magistrate or a stand by the RTA.

The DC in the letter requested the provincial secretary to provide a categorical and considered legal opinion in consultation with the Sindh Law Department over the issue in question.

"Can this office issue provisional permission for pick and drop facility on designated routes or not?" he questioned. He further asked the Secretary to explain would such an approval be in consonance with the SHC's order.

"Pick and drop permissions are an essential prerequisite if modern modes of mobility are to be introduced for intra city and inter city commute," he observed, asking if the permission in question would be legal.

According to an official source, the DC Hyderabad had written a similar letter to the Secretary on September 16 but the letter's reply was ambiguous.

In contrast to the facts narrated in the letter, the district administration itself had identified 10 illegal transport stands which were currently operating in different areas of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Police Vehicle RTA Hyderabad Badin Baldia September October From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow to Summon Ambassadors of Countries Claiming ..

2 minutes ago

First police station in Bajaur operationalized

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of ..

3 minutes ago

PHC briefs NAB about private hospitals' services c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.