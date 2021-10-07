DC seeks master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a model city

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza sought master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a model city through improving infrastructure and ensuring maximum facilities for the residents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza sought master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a model city through improving infrastructure and ensuring maximum facilities for the residents.

Presiding over a meeting with PARCO, planning and development department and officers of district administration here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that the provincial government in collaboration with Pak-Arab Oil Refinery has decided to make Qasba Gujrat a model city. He said that road network, sewerage system, street lights, health facilities and infrastructure would be improved under the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Admin Manager PARCO Brig (retd) Hamid Nasir said that an agreement has already been signed between urban unit and PARCO for making Qasba Gujrat a model city. He said that the development would be made by the urban unit while PARCO would provide all the funds for the project.

The DC Syed Mosa Raza directed officers of all concerned departments to participate in the project and make master plan by keeping in the issues in mind. He said that there must be a proper mechanism for sewerage system and cleanliness of the model city. He said that all constructions would be made as per the master plan in future.