DC Seeks Plan For Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday sought a plan from officers concerned for establishment of cattle markets in the district before Eid-Ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for cattle markets here, he said that district administration has started arrangements in advance to avoid any inconvenience during Eid-Ul-Azha.

He directed officers to finalize sites for establishment of cattle markets. He said that cattle markets would be established near city area under the jurisdictions of Municipal committees.

He directed assistant commissioners to visit the sites and submit a report to DC office as early as possible.

The activities regarding ongoing anti-dengue campaign were also discussed in the meeting and the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to speed up activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

