DC Seeks Plan For Improvement Of Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

DC seeks plan for improvement of graveyards

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed sought comprehensive plan from municipal committee for improvement of graveyards.

During a visit of different graveyards on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that condition of graveyards would be improved. He directed officers concerned to launch a special crackdown against encroachment outside the Nazamabad graveyard. He also ordered construction of boundary wall, walk track and installation of new gate at the graveyard.

Later, he visited Head Sadhnai where he was briefed by irrigation department officers about the water level and arrangements to deal flood like situation.

The DC Shahid Fareed said that district administration was prepared to deal any emergency like situation adding that arrangements have been finalized to deal urban flooding.

He was accompanied by Administrator Umer Iftekhar Sherazi, Chief Officer Muhammad Hussain Bungash and other officers.

