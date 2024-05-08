DC seeks plans from PHA for upgradation of parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer sought plans from the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for upgradation of parks in order to restore recreational activities for citizens.

During his visit to Zaib-U-Nisa and Muhammadi Parks here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that parks would be made best recreational points for public. He directed officers concerned to complete walking tracks, boundary wall and carpet grass at Zaib-U-Nisa Park for encouraging families to walk and enjoy healthy environment.

He said that the PHA administration has been given special task for upgradation and beautification of green belts.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem assured for cooperation for completion of the development projects related to upgradation of parks and added that special funds would be approved by the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for this purpose.

Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.