DC Seeks Plans From PHA For Upgradation Of Parks
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer sought plans from the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for upgradation of parks in order to restore recreational activities for citizens.
During his visit to Zaib-U-Nisa and Muhammadi Parks here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that parks would be made best recreational points for public. He directed officers concerned to complete walking tracks, boundary wall and carpet grass at Zaib-U-Nisa Park for encouraging families to walk and enjoy healthy environment.
He said that the PHA administration has been given special task for upgradation and beautification of green belts.
Speaking on the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem assured for cooperation for completion of the development projects related to upgradation of parks and added that special funds would be approved by the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for this purpose.
Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blind murder traced, two arrested5 minutes ago
-
Body of missing worker found from hotel5 minutes ago
-
IGHDS establishes heatstroke centre in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Playback singer Akhlaq Ahmed remembered5 minutes ago
-
No change in roti, naan prices : district admin6 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Safe Life Thalassemia Centre6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Gilani promises increase in funds for South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Temperature surges to 46 C in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
KPFS & HFA reiterate commitment to ensure quality food15 minutes ago
-
PAL announces Rs. 5.2 millions awards for Pakistani writers, poets16 minutes ago
-
ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues16 minutes ago
-
Rain along with thunderstorm predicted for weekend16 minutes ago