DC Seeks Public Cooperation As Teams Start Inspecting Business Places To Enforce Plastic Ban

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Wednesday appealed the business community and people from all sectors of life to extend cooperation to the administration as it geared up to inspect business places in the city for enforcement of ban on single-use plastic and polythene bags of less than 75 Micron to save environment and future of our generations to come.

Presiding over a meeting here, the DC said the plastic management committee expressed resolve to fully enforce the Amended Plastic Regulations 2024 to eliminate plastic pollution from daily life.

There will be a complete ban on single-use plastic and polythene bags of less than 75 Micron, DC said and added that teams would inspect markets, shopping malls and other places and action would be taken against manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in case of violation which may include imposition of fine and confiscation of stock of banned products.

He said, an awareness campaign would also be run simultaneously to let people know how plastic choke our sewerage system, compromise soil fertility and pose threat to aqua life.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif and other officials were present.

