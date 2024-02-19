DC Seeks Report For New Development Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehr Shahid Zaman directed officers concerned to complete working for new development schemes for the annual development program 2024-25.
Presiding over a meeting on Monday, the deputy commissioner asked officers to suggest new development schemes by keeping in view the population, traffic flow and public facilitation. He said that the availability of funds for the ongoing development schemes would be ensured which would help end sewerage issues of the district.
He directed officers concerned to visit the sites themselves and ensure the best quality material in the ongoing development schemes.
He asked officers to comprehensively monitor the development schemes of schools and to secure data at all basic health units.
He stressed the need for more efforts at canals under the vision to prevent losses in flood-like situations. He said that the participation of youth must be ensured before suggesting sports schemes.
The DC assured that funds for water filtration plants would only be spent on these projects.
Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, Deputy Director Development Ameer Muslim and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
APP/mhr/thh
Recent Stories
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fertilizers vital to increase per acre produce: agronomists2 minutes ago
-
Sanjrani announces three member panel of chairpersons2 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of London-Based Kashmiri heroes2 minutes ago
-
Equipping students with IT, AI crying need of hour: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Kalam receives 24 inches of snowfall12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting12 minutes ago
-
'Supply of food items at low prices being ensured'22 minutes ago
-
New building of museum at Shang Dynasty capital site to open this month22 minutes ago
-
City receives drizzle42 minutes ago
-
First Islamic countries' fashion, beauty industries festival in Istanbul from May 1842 minutes ago
-
750 litres contaminated milk discarded42 minutes ago