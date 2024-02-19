Open Menu

DC Seeks Report For New Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC seeks report for new development schemes

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehr Shahid Zaman directed officers concerned to complete working for new development schemes for the annual development program 2024-25.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday, the deputy commissioner asked officers to suggest new development schemes by keeping in view the population, traffic flow and public facilitation. He said that the availability of funds for the ongoing development schemes would be ensured which would help end sewerage issues of the district.

He directed officers concerned to visit the sites themselves and ensure the best quality material in the ongoing development schemes.

He asked officers to comprehensively monitor the development schemes of schools and to secure data at all basic health units.

He stressed the need for more efforts at canals under the vision to prevent losses in flood-like situations. He said that the participation of youth must be ensured before suggesting sports schemes.

The DC assured that funds for water filtration plants would only be spent on these projects.

Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, Deputy Director Development Ameer Muslim and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

