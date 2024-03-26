DC Seeks Report On Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday on the instructions of Chief Secretary Sindh, in which the elimination of encroachments on various roads including Edhi Road and other issues were reviewed.
According to a handout, the DC also directed a team comprising officers from the concerned departments led by the assistant commissioner city to conduct a joint visit to assess the encroachments situation and submit a survey report.
He emphasized the need to ensure the removal of encroachments from all roads in Hyderabad including Edhi road to address traffic issues permanently. Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb-ul-Rehman Jamali, XEN Muhammad Ali Somro, XEN Buildings Irfan Haider Rajput and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
