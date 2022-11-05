UrduPoint.com

DC Seeks Suggestion For Mardan Master Plan 2040

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif on Saturday sought suggestions and recommendations from people and all the departments for finalizing Mardan Master Plan 2040 (MMP).

In a statement issued by his office, the MMP2040 has been prepared by Land-Use and Building Control Authority.

The objectives of MMP2040 was to plan future strategies regarding clean drinking water, transportation, sanitation, trade and industries, protection of cultural heritage besides residential facilities and other social issues confronted by the area citizenry.

He said MMP-2040 can be downloaded from www.urbanpolicyunit.gkp.pk while suggestions could be submitted to House No. 37-D, Circular Lane, University town, Peshawar or by email pdmasterplan@gmail.com within fifteen days.

