DC seeks suggestions from business community on Leh expressway project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that a physical survey of the Leh expressway was underway in the city and asked the traders to give their proposals about this vital government project.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the DC said that representation would be given to the Chamber in the price control committee and called upon the RCCI to appoint its representative to apprise them about the development of the Ring road project.

On occasion, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf briefed the DC in detail about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He added that the Rawalpindi District Administration set up industrial and economic zones along the Ring Road.

"If industrial zones are not established, the status of the Ring Road would be reduced to a single road".

He said that Ring Road was an imperative expansion project of the city, and the business community considered it a game chamber.

Nadeem said that city has become densely populated, and relocation of cottage industry, furniture, show market, Bus/Truck terminals and markets can only reduce the congestion in the city.

President said that establishing industrial zones would boost local industry and SMEs, increase economic activity, and create employment opportunities.

He also expressed concerns of the business community over the increasing crime rate in the city and lauded the Khuli Kecthery initiative of DC, which was helping in addressing the problems of people.