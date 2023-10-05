Open Menu

DC Seeks Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayyaz Ali on Thursday directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of development projects by using quality material.

He issued this direction while visiting the office of Xen Irrigation Department Duki.

During the visit, he was briefed about the ongoing development schemes.

Later, he inspected the ongoing development schemes in Tehsil Thal Chhattali and Tehsil Loni, such as the construction of protective dams to prevent floods, rainwater harvesting schemes under the Urban and Rural Development Program, and other development schemes.

He also issued instructions on the occasion, saying that standard quality material should be used in all the schemes and timely completion of the projects should be ensured.

