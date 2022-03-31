UrduPoint.com

DC Seeks Traders Cooperation For Price Fixation Of Essential Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has asked the traders to fix prices of essential commodities to provide relief to masses during the month of Ramazan.

"The district administration will strictly enforce the officially fixed prices of essential commodities in the Federal capital," he said while chairing a meeting with traders held the other day. Assistant commissioners, price magistrates and representatives of traders community was present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the current market prices of some essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates were reviewed.

The DC said that the price control magistrates across the city were conducting regular inspections of the markets and bazaars so that the shopkeepers should continue their cooperation.

He asked the traders to avoid hoardings of commodities and declared their stock to market committee.The representatives of trade associations assured of DC their full cooperation.

The deputy commissioner said flour would be sold at the prices fixed by the government while the vegetable ghee would be available at the price printed on the box.

