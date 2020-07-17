UrduPoint.com
DC Seeks Ulema Help For COVID-19 Preventive Measures On Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC seeks ulema help for COVID-19 preventive measures on Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has appealed to ulema, religious scholars and mosque imams to convince the public for adopting the preventive measures against coronavirus during the Eidul Azha festivities.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee on Friday.

He appreciated the religious scholars over their cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic and appealed for taking precautionary measures in future as well.

Maulana Riaz Kharal, Syed Muhammad Jaffar Naqvi, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Maulana Hafeez, Aslam Bhalli and others appreciated the steps taken by the administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus and assured of all possible cooperation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

They also gave some suggestions regarding celebrating Eidul Azha and slaughtering of animals.

