DC Seeks Ulemas Support For Implementation Of SOP On Eid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi Wednesday held a meeting with renowned Ulemas of the district and sought their support for implementation of corona related SOPs on the eve of Eid ul Azha

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi Wednesday held a meeting with renowned Ulemas of the district and sought their support for implementation of corona related SOPs on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

The meeting discussed problems being faced by Ulemas upon which the DC assured full cooperation to resolve their problems.

The Ulemas unanimously assured the DC that they would ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government to avert coronavirus outbreak and also assured to sensitize masses in this regard.

Later Fateha was offered for victims of coronavirus and prosperity of the country.

