DC sends report of absent employees to KP Govt for disciplinary action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District, Hameedullah Khan Khattak has conducted surprise checking of employees in line departments and sent report of absent employees to provincial government for necessary disciplinary action.

On directions of Provincial Government, the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan conducted surprise raids on education, health, C&W and Buildings Department and found over 90pc employees absent from duties.

The Deputy Commissioner checked record of offices and sent raids' reports to provincial government for necessary action.

The Deputy Commissioner said negligence in official duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against absent employees.