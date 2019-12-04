UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sends Report Of Absent Employees To KP Govt For Disciplinary Action

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

DC sends report of absent employees to KP Govt for disciplinary action

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District, Hameedullah Khan Khattak has conducted surprise checking of employees in line departments and sent report of absent employees to provincial government for necessary disciplinary action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District, Hameedullah Khan Khattak has conducted surprise checking of employees in line departments and sent report of absent employees to provincial government for necessary disciplinary action.

On directions of Provincial Government, the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan conducted surprise raids on education, health, C&W and Buildings Department and found over 90pc employees absent from duties.

The Deputy Commissioner checked record of offices and sent raids' reports to provincial government for necessary action.

The Deputy Commissioner said negligence in official duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against absent employees.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Education From Government

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

31 minutes ago

UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitaria ..

41 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Bo ..

41 minutes ago

US diplomat welcomes improvement in credit outlook ..

14 minutes ago

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, T ..

14 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security and Research M ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.