DC sets new prices of consumer items

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir set new prices of consumer items with the aim to provide relief to people.

This was disclosed here on Wednesday in a meeting attended by traders organizations and price control magistrates in which ADC Revenue Owais Mushtaq, District officer Industries Atif Raza were also present.

According to new price list of commodities, flour bag (20kg) should cost Rs. 860, rice (basmati new) Rs110 per kg, rice (basmati old) Rs.125/kg, gram flour Rs.130/kg, milk Rs. 80/litre, mutton Rs. 900/kg, and beef Rs. 450/kg .

The rates of sugar,ghee,oil,eggs,chicken,fruit and vegetables would be set on daily basis according to government policies and market rates.

The DC directed all price control magistrates to ensure enforcement of new prices in the city, and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.