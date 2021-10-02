UrduPoint.com

DC sets new prices of consumer items

KASUR, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has set new prices of consumer items with the aim to provide relief to people.

According to new lists of commodities, flour bag (10kg) would be sold for Rs 550, and 20kg bag for Rs 1,100; rice (Super Basmati) Rs 125/kg.

Similarly, daal gram whole for Rs 135/kg, and daal gram fine for Rs 125/kg, daal masoor whole for Rs 175/kg, daal maash Rs 240/kg, daal moong Rs 125/kg, black gram Rs 135/kg black gram fine Rs 128/kg, white gram Rs 180/kg, white gram (fine) Rs 145 per kg, basin Rs 138/kg, bread tandoori Rs 7 weight (100g) Naan Rs 12 (120gram), mutton Rs 950/kg, beef Rs 500/kg and boneless beef Rs 600/kg, milk per kg Rs 100 and yogurt per kg Rs 110, while chicken, vegetables and fruits, eggs per dozen will be available on a daily basis as per the rates set by the market committee.

Asia Gull directed all price control magistrates to display official price lists on prominent places in the markets, ensure compliance with the rates, fixed by the district government in all cases and take strict legal action against profiteers.

