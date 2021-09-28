UrduPoint.com

DC Sets Target Of Vaccinating 35,000 Citizens On Daily Basis

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC sets target of vaccinating 35,000 citizens on daily basis

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi Tuesday directed health department to vaccinate 35,000 citizens on daily basis, across the district.

He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by ADC Ashfaqur Rehman, ADCG Khalid Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jaafar, CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, CEO education Muhammad Suhaib Imram, to review coronavirus vaccination drive here.

The deputy commissioner stated that 1.32 million citizens would be provided first dose of vaccination by September 30 in the district.

He instructed officials to sped up vaccination process. He directed officials to submit report at 3:00 p.

m. on daily basis with control room. Similarly, the vaccination should be carried out till 5:00 p.m. in rural areas, across the district.

The deputy commissioner also warned heads of Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units to improve their performances otherwise strict action would be taken against them for demonstrating negligence.

The data of government and private school students should also be compiled for vaccination process, he stated. Mubeen also urged upon citizens to demonstrate responsibility and cooperate with health officials, for making coronavirus campaign successful.

