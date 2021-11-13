DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan on Saturday said that sugar on Rs 90 per kilogram has been delivered to all tehsils of the district and people can get it at government's approved rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan on Saturday said that sugar on Rs 90 per kilogram has been delivered to all tehsils of the district and people can get it at government's approved rates.

In a statement, the DC said that 61 points have been established to provide sugar on subsidized rates. He said the staff of district administration and KP food Department are monitoring the delivery and supply procedures.

It was merit to mention here that the provincial government has sent hundred tons of sugar to Food Department, Swat which has been delivered to all tehsils of the district.