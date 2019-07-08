DC sets up committee to resolve problems of overseas

(@imziishan)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has set up a committee to resolve problems of overseas belonging to Jhang district.

Ijaz Hussain has been appointed chairman of district overseas committee while deputy commissioner will be vice chairman of the committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto will be secretary of the committee.

The other members of the committee are DPO, Assistant Commissioners, X-en FESCO, Assistant Director Immigration Jhang, Assistant Director NADRA and chief officers of municipalities.

The objective of the committee was to solve problems of overseas on priority bases.