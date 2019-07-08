UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sets Up Committee To Resolve Problems Of Overseas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

DC sets up committee to resolve problems of overseas

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has set up a committee to resolve problems of overseas belonging to Jhang district.

Ijaz Hussain has been appointed chairman of district overseas committee while deputy commissioner will be vice chairman of the committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto will be secretary of the committee.

The other members of the committee are DPO, Assistant Commissioners, X-en FESCO, Assistant Director Immigration Jhang, Assistant Director NADRA and chief officers of municipalities.

The objective of the committee was to solve problems of overseas on priority bases.

Related Topics

Jhang FESCO

Recent Stories

IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakista ..

18 minutes ago

US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel ..

18 minutes ago

IAEA Confirms Iran Enriching Uranium Above 3.67% - ..

18 minutes ago

Archeologists Find What Could Be Remains of Napole ..

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs zero tolerance policy again ..

18 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of sick humanity: Ehsas Programme ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.