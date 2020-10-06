DC sets up control room for monitoring law and order situation

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has set up District Control Room at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office in view of checking the law and order situation and to facilitate general public on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has set up District Control Room at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office in view of checking the law and order situation and to facilitate general public on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The District Control Room has been assigned Phone Nos. 02449370337, 02449370334 and Fax No. 02449370338. Deputy Commissioner has posted Zubair Ahmed Mallah as in-charge of District Control Room, he can be contacted at mobile Nos. 03003211853 and 03482376430.