DC sets up public complaint desk

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind through a notification has set up a Public Complaint Desk (PCD) at the DC Office headed by Additional DC-2 Ali Sher Jamali

The PCD is assigned Phone No 0244362367 and Whatsapp No 03342864262 to the Focal Person Zubair Ahmed Mallah.

After office time, the PCD would work at the DC Camp office where the focal person has been assigned Phone No 02449370334, and 03332321112 as WhatsApp No.

DC has appealed general public to register their complaints at assigned numbers so that steps be taken to resolve their problem.

