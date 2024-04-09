DC setup control room to address complaints on Eid-ul-fitr

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has established a control room to address the complaints on the occasion of Eid –ul-fitr.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Ali Sher Jamali has been appointed Incharge of the Control room while PS to Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Malah has been appointed focal person.

People can contact on telephone numbers 0244930334, 0244930337 and rescue 1122 and with Additional Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali on mobile no 03333116117 and Zubair Malah on 03332321112.