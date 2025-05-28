DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, paid visits to several areas across the district to monitor the ongoing national anti-polio campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, paid visits to several areas across the district to monitor the ongoing national anti-polio campaign.

His inspection included visits to the Municipal Dispensary Nawabshah, Muhammadi Town, Bacheri Madrasa, and various polio fixed and transit points.

During the visits, DC examined team records, checked finger markings of vaccinated children, and verified house markings. DC as a gesture of encouragement, distributed cold water bottles and juice to the polio teams working in the field.

DC commended their dedication, and urged the teams to continue their efforts with the same zeal to ensure the complete eradication of polio.

He directed health department officials to provide Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to protect teams from the intense heat and emphasized maintaining the cold chain of the polio vaccine.

DC also appealed parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and ensure that all children under the age of five years receive the life-saving polio drops.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri was also present during the visits.

APP/rzq-nsm