DC Shaheed Benaziarabad Monitors On-going National Anti-polio Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 08:53 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, paid visits to several areas across the district to monitor the ongoing national anti-polio campaign
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, paid visits to several areas across the district to monitor the ongoing national anti-polio campaign.
His inspection included visits to the Municipal Dispensary Nawabshah, Muhammadi Town, Bacheri Madrasa, and various polio fixed and transit points.
During the visits, DC examined team records, checked finger markings of vaccinated children, and verified house markings. DC as a gesture of encouragement, distributed cold water bottles and juice to the polio teams working in the field.
DC commended their dedication, and urged the teams to continue their efforts with the same zeal to ensure the complete eradication of polio.
He directed health department officials to provide Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to protect teams from the intense heat and emphasized maintaining the cold chain of the polio vaccine.
DC also appealed parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and ensure that all children under the age of five years receive the life-saving polio drops.
District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri was also present during the visits.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plants purify environment, bring rains2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors in KP, Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation5 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning of Police5 minutes ago
-
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection drive4 minutes ago
-
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength4 minutes ago
-
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad14 minutes ago